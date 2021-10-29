Halloween on the High Street in Enniskillen on Saturday

THERE will be some fang-tastic entertainment on offer this Saturday1 in Enniskillen and Omagh town centres as part of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Halloween programme of events.

‘Halloween on the High Street’ will see a range of free entertainment at the Diamond, Enniskillen and Market Street, Omagh this Saturday from 11am – 4.30pm.

At the Diamond, Enniskillen, there will be ‘Live and Local’ street music featuring Cathy McGovern from 11am – 1pm. Then from 1.30pm – 3pm, the Real Princesses NI will present ‘The Descendants Trio’ where the three Wicked Teens will be up to mischief this Halloween. Join Mal, Evie and Uma for dance lessons, sing a longs and story time. With songs like “Ways to be Wicked”, “What’s my name” and “Pulled”, this performance will get everyone dancing along.

Meanwhile on Market Street, Omagh, Brothers Inc will be performing ‘Live and Local’ street music from 11am – 1pm. The Real Princesses NI will then present The Hocus Pocus Trio from 1.30pm – 3pm. In this interactive and musical show, the three Hocus Pocus Witches try to cast a spell to get all of the children to do their bidding. With songs such as “The Time Warp”, “Come little children” and “I put a spell on you”, it will be a spell binding show for all.

From 3pm – 4.30pm Footsteps NI presents ‘Feast of the Dead’ in Enniskillen and Omagh town centres. This ghostly experience involves a journey around each town on the “Hunt For the Wandering Vampire”. The wandering vampire will be racing through the streets of Enniskillen and Omagh playing some tricks as he roams. However, the vampire will not be the only strange character to be spotted on the busy town centre streets this Saturday afternoon and those taking part in ‘Feast of the Dead’ should keep their eyes peeled for other spooky characters along the way. ‘Feast of the Dead’ is suitable for children aged 8 years and over.

Booking is not required for any of the performances however those wishing to watch the entire show should be at the Diamond, Enniskillen or Market Street, Omagh at the start time of the performance.

Speaking about ‘Halloween on the High Street’, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Errol Thompson said:

“Due to the ongoing Covid-19 health pandemic the Council made the decision earlier this year to focus its efforts on offering a range of small-scale family activities.

Halloween on the High Street will bring some magical fun to Enniskillen and Omagh town centres this Saturday with music and performances for all the family to enjoy.

As well as ‘Halloween on the High Street’, Halloween themed shows and activities, suitable for children and young people, will also take place at The Ardhowen, Enniskillen and the Strule Arts Centre Omagh, while Enniskillen Castle will host jumping clay workshops and the ‘Which Witch is Which’ trail over the Halloween period.

