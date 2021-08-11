Emergency Services attend collision on Killadeas Road

Police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Killadeas Road, Irvinestown at around 2.10pm this afternoon, Wednesday August 11th.

The Herald can reveal that the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) received a 999 call at 2:04pm on Tuesday, 11 August 2021 following reports of an incident in the Killadeas Road area of Fermanagh.

The Herald can also reveal that NIAS despatched two Rapid Response Paramedics to the scene, however no one was taken from the scene to hospital.

