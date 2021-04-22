Newtownbutler Playground gets funding reprieve

GOOD NEWS: STAFF AND parents from the Railway Kids programme in Newtownbutler say they are “delighted” to have received funding that will help keep their vital service running for another year.

The funding lifeline came after weeks of campaigning by adults who say the playgroup was at the “heart of the community” and vital for development of their local children.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Advertisement