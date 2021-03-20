Suspended sentence for gin thief and window breaker

AN IRVINESTOWN man who stole gin from a local shop has been warned to address his alcohol issues or face going to prison.

Kieran Quinn (21) of Sally’s Wood, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to theft in relation to one incident, and for sentencing for criminal damage in relation to another incident.

A further charge of breaching a non-molestation order was dismissed by District Judge Steven Keown, who read the papers in relation to the charge, due to what he said were “the peculiar facts of the case.”

The charge of theft related to February 16 this year. When the manager of Supervalu in Irvinestown arrived at work the next day a member of staff said a man had been in the store the previous evening acting suspiciously. He checked CCTV and Quinn was seen taking a bottle of gin, putting into his tracksuit bottoms, and leaving without paying.

Quinn later admitted the offence when questioned by police. He said he couldn’t remember doing it as he was “off his head” on alcohol and Xanex, but said it was him on the CCTV footage when it was shown to him.

The second charge of criminal damage arose from an incident on January 4 this year, shortly after 12.30am. A resident of Sally’s Wood woke to hear their window being banged on and broken.

Police found the culprit, Quinn, in a nearby yard and he was arrested for criminal damage. The defendant told them he had not meant to break the window, and that he only wanted to get inside because he had thought his charger was in the house.

District Judge Steven Keown noted Quinn had previously been given a suspended prison sentence for failing to complete a probation order.

Defence barrister Ciaran Roddy said Quinn had since made efforts himself to address his addiction issues.

Noting a gap in his criminal record, Mr Roddy said Quinn had proven he could stay out of trouble, and asked for him “to be put to the test.”

Judge Keown said the main reason he was not activating the suspended sentence and sending Quinn to prison was because he had entered early guilty plea.

Judge Keown said he had no doubt Quinn was “affable in sobriety” but said the problem was when he was not sober, and said if he did not deal with his drinking he could end up in jail, warning him if he came back before the court again he would likely be given a custodial sentence.

Quinn was sentenced to a total of four months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £18 restitution for the bottle of gin, and £141.73 for the window.

