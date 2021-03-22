+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsSuspended sentence for child sex offences
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
court
Enniskillen Magistrates Court

Suspended sentence for child sex offences

Posted: 10:54 am March 22, 2021

A former DUP councillor from Fermanagh has been given a three month suspended sentence for trying to incite a teenage boy in a sexual act. 

Thomas Hogg (32) with an address in Belfast, who appeared at Belfast Magistrate’s Court said he was “tipsy” at a public event in September 2019 when he invited a 15-year-old boy to engage in a sexual act with him and offered to perform a similar act on the boy. 

Mr Hogg who was awarded an MBE for services to public office in 2016 has been placed on the sex offenders register, ordered to pay his teenage victim £1,000 in compensation and when he refused a community-based sentence was sentenced instead to three months imprisonment, suspended for two years.  Senior members of the DUP have also written to the Queen to ask that the convicted sex offender be stripped off his MBE.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:54 am March 22, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA