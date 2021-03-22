Suspended sentence for child sex offences

A former DUP councillor from Fermanagh has been given a three month suspended sentence for trying to incite a teenage boy in a sexual act.

Thomas Hogg (32) with an address in Belfast, who appeared at Belfast Magistrate’s Court said he was “tipsy” at a public event in September 2019 when he invited a 15-year-old boy to engage in a sexual act with him and offered to perform a similar act on the boy.

Mr Hogg who was awarded an MBE for services to public office in 2016 has been placed on the sex offenders register, ordered to pay his teenage victim £1,000 in compensation and when he refused a community-based sentence was sentenced instead to three months imprisonment, suspended for two years. Senior members of the DUP have also written to the Queen to ask that the convicted sex offender be stripped off his MBE.