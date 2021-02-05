Knife attack accused remanded in custody

THE MAN accused of stabbing a Fermanagh man in Dublin earlier this week has been remanded in custody pending psychiatric treatment.

Neil O’Dowd (33) of Tuscany Park, Baldoyle, Dublin 13, is accused of the attempted murder of Paul Smith, from Enniskillen. Mr Smith, who is manager of The Elphin Bar on the Baldoyle Road in Sutton, is O’Dowd’s former employer.

The Ennsikillen man was rushed to Beaumont Hospital after the knife attack at his premises around lunchtime on Thursday. It is understood his injuries are not life threatening.

O’Dowd was arrested and detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. The scene was preserved for a technical examination. He was charged yesterday evening at Clontarf Garda station and held overnight pending his appearance before Judge John Campbell at Dublin District today.

O’Dowd is accused of attempted murder of Smith at The Elphin Bar, assault causing him harm, and production of a knife during a dispute inside and outside the premises. The court was told he made no reply when charged.

At Dublin District Court Gardai applied for O’Down to be remanded in custody, stating there would be an objection to bail due to the seriousness of the case. No bail application was made.

Judge John Campbell adjourned the case until next Thursday, when O’Dowd will appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court.

