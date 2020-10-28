Brave worker foiled burglar caught in the act

A LOCAL worker has been commended for his bravery after blocking a getaway car following a burglary in Derrylin. The swift action of the employee of Startrite Ltd thwarted an attempted theft of goods.

A man has been given a suspended sentence for burglary relating to the theft of batteries from a Derrylin business.

Shane Reilly (22) of Riverview, Augher was charged with burglary, using a vehicle without insurance, MOT and while not holding a driving licence. He was also charged with fraudulent use of a vehicle registration mark at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, on Wednesday.

A prosecution representative said on 17 June 2019 at 4.30pm the injured party and an employee were at Startrite Ltd, Derrylin.

Three males were seen leaving in a black Peugeot which headed towards Cavan. The injured party and employee pulled in front of the vehicle to block it. The prosecution added that the driver’s door of the Peugeot was opened and the keys were taken out. The prosecution also noted that the car had fake plates.

Batteries taken from the Derrylin business were in the boot of the vehicle. It is alleged that the defendant said, give me back the keys, you got your batteries back.

Police attended and suspects were found hiding in the corner of a field close to a Teemore primary school. Three were arrested. An independent witness said he observed males running through a housing estate.

CCTV was obtained which showed the Peugeot and pursuit.

Defence barrister Stephen Fitzpatrick said Reilly had a renewed focus and that he has since become a father. However, Mr Fitzpatrick said Reilly’s record doesn’t do him any favours and that it was no thanks to him that there had been no loss to the business.

Mr Fitzpatrick said Reilly was aware of the risk of an immediate custodial sentence but highlighted that he now has a stable family.

District Judge Steven Keown said the employee was to be commended for bravery. He noted that Reilly’s partner was seven months pregnant while he was out engaging in this.

Judge Keown handed Reilly an eight month custodial sentence suspended for three years. He warned Reilly that if he was to come back anywhere near him he would be going to jail. Reilly also received fines of varying amounts.

Concluding Judge Keown said this was a “last chance saloon” for Reilly.

