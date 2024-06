Emergency services are attending the scene of a serious crash in Roslea.

Emergency services are attending the scene of a serious crash in the Roslea area of Fermanagh tonight (Sunday, June 16).

Police issued a statement a short time ago, “The Dernawilt Road in Rosslea, County Fermanagh, has been closed in both directions following a serious one vehicle road traffic collision.

“Diversions are in place at Moorlough Road and Donagh Crossroads and road users are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.”