Local firm cashes in on Facebook expansion

A FERMANAGH company, that is helping social media giant Facebook expand its massive Irish data centre, has reported a surge in its profits.

Severfield in Ballinamallard has reported its revenue over the last financial year has jumped from £274.9 million in 2019 to £327.4 million. It’s pre-tax profits jumped from £24.7 million to £28.6 million.

The former Fisher Engineering plant’s fortunes are no doubt linked to its entry into a number of new markets in the UK, as well as its links to Facebook’s ongoing expansion of its data centre in Clonee, Co Meath. Severfield is providing the social media powerhouse with 9,600 of steel for the project.

The boost to business has helped the Fermanagh company grow its staff by 21, bringing its workforce to 335.

When announcing this year’s profits, chief executive officer Alan Dunsmore, said: “Despite the ongoing uncertainty of Covid-19, we remain well placed to win work in the diverse range of market sectors and geographies in which we operate. This allows us to target a good pipeline of opportunities and provides us with the extra resilience and ability to increase our market share.

“With our teams on site and operational, we are in a good position to service our clients and manage the potential challenging market ahead.”

Once headed by well known local rally drive Bertie Fisher, the 70-year-old company was bought by Severfield PLC in 2007. Previous projects included the Odyssey Arena and Belfast’s Waterfront Hall.