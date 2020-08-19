+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Schoolchildren urged to wear facemasks indoors
Schoolchildren urged to wear facemasks indoors

Posted: 6:45 pm August 19, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
PUPILS at a number of schools in Fermanagh will be encouraged to wear face coverings at school from the start of the new term.
The announcements comes after some of Belfast’s biggest schools said wearing of face coverings when pupils return to class would be ‘strongly encouraged’, and would help ensure a safe reopening.
Schools across the county have issued pupils and parents with guidance on a return to school with some pupils here heading back to the classroom from Monday.
Erne Integrated College principal James Jackson-Ware issuing advice for parents said, “In the interests of your child’s health and that of school staff we would strongly recommend that your child wears a face covering while in the school building.”
The guidance also relates to travel on busses to school, Mr Jackson-Ware notes, “It is a requirement that all young people aged 13 years and older wear a face covering on busses subject to the published exemptions.”
At St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea 1,500 reusable cotton face masks have been ordered. School principal Gary Kelly has confirmed that all pupils and staff will be supplied with a free reusable face mask. These are to be worn on school buses, corridors and public areas. However, pupils are not expected to wear them when in class.

