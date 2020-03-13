BREAKING: Mass now cancelled

All public masses in the Clogher Diocese have been suspended with immediate effect in a bid to help halt the spread of the coronavirus, Bishop Larry Duffy has announced.

Earlier today it was announced that some Masses would be going ahead but parishioners were encouraged not to attend, and instead watch the services online. This had been subject to change, and this evening it was announced there will be no Masses this weekend.

The bishop’s statement was shared by the Parish of Aghalurcher a short time ago:

Having consulted with priests and lay people across the diocese, and mindful of public health and our capability or otherwise to maintain a congregation below 100, I am suspending all public Masses in the Diocese of Clogher with immediate effect.

For us here in Aghalurcher Parish this means that Sunday Mass will be live streamed from Holy Cross Church Lisnaskea at 11.30am behind closed doors, please join us on line from your own home.

THERE WILL BE NO SATURDAY NIGHT VIGIL MASS LIVE STREAMED FROM HOLY CROSS

Weekday Masses will be live streamed from Holy Cross Church Lisnaskea at the normal times, behind closed doors ie Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 10am, Tuesday at 7.00pm.

With regards St. Patrick’s Day, Mass will be live streamed from Holy Cross Church, behind closed doors at 11.30am.

Thank you for your understanding, your kind help and co-operation at this time.