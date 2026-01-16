Donegal star David to sell-out Fermanagh venue

THE Ardhowen Theatre is expected to be a sell-out when David James, who is recognised as one of the rising stars on the Irish Country music scene, rolls into Enniskillen.

Originally from Killea in Donegal, the 27-year-old has risen through the ranks, with his partnership with Fermanagh singer-songwriter John Farry opening new doors and ventures.

He’s now preparing to headline his first ever gig at the Enniskillen venue on January 30, where he’ll perform with the likes of Trionagh Allen, Hugo Duncan and Grainne Gavigan.

David’s rise through the Country ranks has been nothing short of remarkable, with the talented singer amassing a huge following and fan base on his various social media platforms.

Expecting to be a sell-out, a spokesperson for the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen guarantees its audience a night to remember.

“It promises to be a brilliant night of Irish Country. Hear Ireland’s top new entertainer perform some great country songs including a few Irish ballads and a little bit of rock and roll,” they said.

David’s manager, John, said he has been “very impressed” with how the Donegal man has coped with his rise to fame.

“I have been very impressed with David in terms of how he has matured as an artist over the past couple of years.

“Having seen him at a few shows, he seemed to be developing well,” explained John.

“There seems to be a big leaning towards songwriting now. I can see that David can grow in that field and I’m trying to mentor him as best as I can.”