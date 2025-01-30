Storm highlights dangers of travelling for treatment

THE DANGERS of having to travel for treatment were highlighted once again during Storm Éowyn last weekend, when an ambulance travelling to Derry became trapped by fallen trees.

Since the removal of emergency general surgery (EGS) from the SWAH, Fermanagh patients have been forced to travel to Altnagelvin in many emergency situations, with many asked to make their own way there.

Over the past two years since that “temporary” arrangement came into force, many patients and their families have reported frightening experiences while making that journey in adverse weather conditions.

Last Friday, as the country was battered by the most adverse weather conditions it had seen in decades, even our professional ambulance crews faced their own terrifying situation.

While en route from Omagh to Altnagelvin, a tree fell in front of the ambulance, forcing it to stop. While stopped, another tree fell behind it, trapping it in the middle.

A fire crew had to clear a path for the ambulance so it could continue is way to the hospital.

Staff support?

Meanwhile, questions have been asked about the Western Trust’s support for staff during the red weather warning on Friday.

The ‘Herald understands the Trust thanked staff for their service and said it would consider special paid leave for those who had been unable to make it to work on Friday. However it is understood staff who braved the dangerous conditions and risked their lives to make it into work have been told they will not be offered special compensation.

The Trust also told staff they should pay attention to the safety warnings but make their way to work after the red warning expired.

A spokesperson for Save Our Acute Service (SOAS) has said many staff are upset by what they felt was a lack of compassion from the Trust.

The SOAS spokesperson added local health staff, particularly at the SWAH, deserved greater support from the Trust, not just during the storm, but as a result of the extra pressure resulting from the removal of EGS from the hospital.

“We could not have more support in our campaign from the frontline staff in the SWAH, who despite being under immense pressure, continue every day to come back again and face the same fight.

“Until surgeons return to SWAH, they are not going to be under less pressure than they are.”

