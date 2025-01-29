South West College into quarters after beating Magee

Jack Law on the ball for South West College against UU Magee on Tuesday night in Tempo.

South West College 3-8

Ulster University Magee 1-12

South West College have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Corn na Mac Lenin Higher Education GAA Senior Football Championship after an impressive two-point victory over UU Magee in Tempo on Tuesday night.

Magee had Fermanagh representation on their side with Newtownbutler’s Sean Conlon and Keelan Fitzpatrick.

SWC started strongly with two early goals from Kinawley’s Paidi Drumm and Tiarnan McKenna inside the first five minutes to leave the scoreline 2-00 to 0-01.

Magee rallied but the Fermanagh students responded quickly with a well-executed goal from Dromore’s Oisin Teague, leaving the half time scoreline 3-3 to 0-8.

Magee grabbed an early second-half goal to tie the match at 3-3 to 1-9 but again SWC responded valiantly to take control of the game and run out 3-8 to 1-12 winners.

The quarter-finals will be played the week commencing February 3.

South West College manager Dermott Feely said;

“We’re absolutely delighted with another brilliant performance against a strong UU Magee team. The team showed great determination and fighting spirit throughout the game, with some excellent defensive play and scores to get us over the line.

“We look forward to an All-Ireland quarter-final next week and hope to bring the same desire and energy.”

South West College team: Ethan McCaffrey, Rian McNally, Cathal Colton, Jack Quinlan, Aidan Colton, Ultan O’Reilly, Conor Clifford, John Edgar, James Corry, Gareth McGovern, Jack Law, Paidi Drumm, Paudi Dillon, Tiarnan McKenna, Oisin Teague. Sub used – Tiarnan McCusker.