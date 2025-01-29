+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeGAASouth West College into quarters after beating Magee
Jack Law on the ball for South West College against UU Magee on Tuesday night in Tempo.

South West College into quarters after beating Magee

Posted: 5:54 pm January 29, 2025

South West College 3-8

Ulster University Magee 1-12

South West College have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Corn na Mac Lenin Higher Education GAA Senior Football Championship after an impressive two-point victory over UU Magee in Tempo on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Magee had Fermanagh representation on their side with Newtownbutler’s Sean Conlon and Keelan Fitzpatrick.

SWC started strongly with two early goals from Kinawley’s Paidi Drumm and Tiarnan McKenna inside the first five minutes to leave the scoreline 2-00 to 0-01.

Magee rallied but the Fermanagh students responded quickly with a well-executed goal from Dromore’s Oisin Teague,  leaving the half time scoreline 3-3 to 0-8.

Magee grabbed an early second-half goal to tie the match at 3-3 to 1-9 but again SWC responded valiantly to take control of the game and run out 3-8 to 1-12 winners.

The quarter-finals will be played the week commencing February 3. 

South West College manager Dermott Feely said;

“We’re absolutely delighted with another brilliant performance against a strong UU Magee team. The team showed great determination and fighting spirit throughout the game, with some excellent defensive play and scores to get us over the line.

Advertisement

“We look forward to an All-Ireland quarter-final next week and hope to bring the same desire and energy.”

South West College team: Ethan McCaffrey, Rian McNally, Cathal Colton, Jack Quinlan, Aidan Colton, Ultan O’Reilly, Conor Clifford, John Edgar, James Corry, Gareth McGovern, Jack Law, Paidi Drumm, Paudi Dillon, Tiarnan McKenna, Oisin Teague. Sub used – Tiarnan McCusker.

Related posts:

Baldwin appoints Keenan and Porteous as Erne captains ‘Nobody gives us a chance against Kildare’ – Donnelly Porteous ‘privileged’ to captain the team

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:54 pm January 29, 2025
Top
Advertisement