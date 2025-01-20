Community rallies in support of Fermanagh Women’s Aid

SUPPORT...A number of items were donated to Fermanagh Women’s Aid over Christmas.

FERMANAGH Women’s Aid has praised the community and businesses for their “generosity, care and compassion” after they received a number of donations to support many local females.

The non-profit support organisation reached out to the Fermanagh public for help before Christmas, in a call for essential items, after it revealed that it has supported 500 females over the past year.

“Thank you to everyone in our community, near and far, who has donated to our Christmas campaign over the last few weeks,” a statement from Fermanagh Women’s Aid read.

“We are amazed by your generosity, care and compassion for the women and children we support.”

Fermanagh Women’s Aid CEO, Kerrie Flood, recognises the stress females face at this time of year.

“Women will risk assess and try to get through to the New Year before making their exit,” she said.

“There’s a huge increase in call-outs, and police responses to domestic violence are often heightened around Christmas.

“We need to shift the approach to address the needs of rural women,” she said. “Fermanagh’s small population means we don’t always have the resources we need.”

