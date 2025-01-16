Back to business: McQuade energised for 2025 campaign

Shannan McQuade at Croke Park in Dublin, to mark the launch of the 2025 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues

After a gruelling yet rewarding 2024, which saw Shannan McQuade lead Fermanagh up the steps at GAA HQ to claim the All-Ireland Junior title and help Tempo secure the Intermediate crown, the county captain is more driven than ever.

“It’s given me more excitement going into this year with Fermanagh,” McQuade said, as she turns her focus to the 2025 season with renewed determination and purpose.

