Success for Mount Lourdes students at Lisnaskea Feis

By Niamh McGovern

THE 50th annual Lisnaskea Feis, held recently at St Ronan’s Parish Centre, showcased a high standard of competition, with a large number of impressive entries, particularly in the Irish Language section.

Mount Lourdes Grammar School earned special recognition at the event, with Sheila Maguire, Irish Language Secretary, presenting the school with the Eileen Magee Shield for the best post-primary school.

Student Aoife McCusker was awarded the Frank Maguire Rosebowl for being the best Irish speaker, and Lily Murray received a plaque as the most promising Irish speaker in the Grammar School section.

A spokesperson from Lisnaskea Feis Committee expressed their ‘delight’ at the success of their 50th annual Feis.

“As the purpose of the Feis is to promote our Irish Language, Culture and Heritage, we were delighted with the large number of entries this year.

“We greatly appreciate the support received from the participating schools; pupils, teachers and parents.”

