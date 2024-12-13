Soccer coaches slam youth league over storm decision

LOCAL soccer clubs have slammed the Brendan Keogh Youth League over its ‘staggering’ decision to proceed with scheduled games during Storm Darragh, threatening fines for teams that failed to field players.

Despite amber weather warnings advising people to stay home, the underage youth league announced that all fixtures would go ahead unless the council closed facilities..

It further stated that teams unwilling to travel would lose points, with potential fines to be considered at a later date.

“Our opinion at the minute is it’s a miserable night, but there is nothing overtly dangerous,” the Brendan Keogh Youth League said.

The statement caused anger and frustration among coaches.

Whitey Anderson, chairman of Ballinamallard United Youth, expressed disbelief, calling the threat of fines ‘staggering’ and urging the league to communicate directly with clubs rather than making public statements.

He added, “This has caused a backlash and quite simply they should have chosen their words more wisely, and also communicated their thoughts directly to clubs rather than in the public domain.”

Local football coach Ronnie Kernaghan, pictured right, voiced concerns about player safety, saying the weather posed a severe risk to those travelling. “Surely the welfare of children and families is paramount? The roads were dangerous with surface water,” he said.

Mr Anderson also warned that the decision could have long-term negative effects on local youth participation in the sport.

“The IFA’s new strategy focuses on fun and player retention. Forcing 10-year-olds to play during an amber weather warning contradicts that,” he said.

In contrast, the Fermanagh and Western Football League postponed all fixtures for Saturday by Friday afternoon, in response to the storm. The Brendan Keogh Youth League has been contacted.

