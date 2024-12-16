Royal principal reflects on achievements of students

THE principal of Enniskillen Royal Grammar School has reflected on a successful year of achievements and the jigsaw that makes up the school.

Elizabeth Armstrong told students and guests at the school’s annual prizegiving, “The class of 2024 kept the flag flying high despite the much-heralded indication that the grades would fall significantly as we returned to pre-COVID standards.

“At A2 90% of all grades were A*-C across our twenty-eight subjects while 39% of all grades were A* and A, almost 9% over the Northern Ireland average. 80% of all pupils had 3 passes of A*-C across our twenty-eight subjects and twenty-four pupils had three A grades or better.

“Our GCSE results also brought us much satisfaction as the pupils’ and staff’s hard work was reflected in the excellent outcomes. 96% of all the grades were at A*-C, 71% of all grades were at A*-B and 92% of the pupils have at least seven passes at A*-C. Nearly half of the pupils have five A* or five A grades or better,” she said.

ERGS is not only focused on academics, they also prioritise emotional well being and community,” she added.

“In the summer we were excited to support our former athletes from both our rowing and rugby clubs who were competing at this year’s Olympics in Paris. Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney were part of the Irish Olympic rowing squad and Claire Boles played for the Irish Women’s rugby squad,” said Mrs Armstrong.

“We celebrate these outstanding achievements and the hard work, commitment and teamwork that make them possible, and we salute these as inspiration for our current pupils as we challenge them to find their specific piece of success whether it be in sport or in another area in the jigsaw of excellence through perseverance which is Enniskillen Royal Grammar School.”

Head Boy, Robbie McIlwrath and Head Girl Leah Irwin both spoke at the prizegiving about the importance of staff and pupil relationships as evidenced in their interactions with both teaching and support staff, the importance of friendships with fellow pupils forged both in the classroom and outside the classroom, the importance of pupil voice in the School Council and the importance of opportunities for growth provided by extra-curricular activities as key corner pieces of the jigsaw.

