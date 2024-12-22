‘Kneecap’ producer inspires next generation filmmakers

THE producer of the award-winning film ‘Kneecap’ took time out of his busy production schedule to speak with creative media students at South West College.

This unique opportunity provided students with a firsthand glimpse into the world of film production and the experiences of a seasoned professional.

Enniskillen journalist Trevor Birney, pictured below, shared his journey in creating ‘Kneecap’, a film that has garnered significant attention and praise including seven awards at the British Independent Film Awards (from its 14 nominations), including Best British Independent Film.

He delved into the various aspects of making the film, from the initial conceptualisation to the intricate details of production, the problems overcome and what it was like working with Kneecap, the Belfast Irish language rappers who star in the film.

The students had the opportunity to engage directly with Mr Birney, posing several challenging questions about the production of ‘Kneecap’. He was only too happy to answer, providing insightful and thoughtful responses.

From inquiries about the technical aspects of filming to busting myths about the production and the creative decisions behind storytelling, Mr Birney’s expertise and willingness to share his knowledge left a lasting impact on the students.

“This was an incredible opportunity for our students to learn from one of the industry’s best,” Creative Media lecturer Kevin McSorley said.

“Trevor’s insights and experiences have not only educated but also inspired our students to pursue their passions in the field of media and film. Trevor’s emphasis on the importance of work ethic and commitment in this industry really seemed to hit home,” Mr McSorley added.

As the session concluded, the students expressed their gratitude and excitement, feeling motivated and better equipped to navigate their own creative journeys. Mr Birney’s talk was not only educational but also a testament to the power of sharing knowledge and fostering the next generation of filmmakers.

