Plenty to celebrate at St Kevin’s College prizegiving

IT’S BEEN quite the year for St Kevin’s College, with pupils enjoying great success both in and out of the classroom.

At the Lisnaskea school’s annual prizegiving ceremony, principal Gary Kelly outlined some of the achievements of the past year.

These included outstanding exam results which he expects will see the school return to the top of the GSCE league tables, the school’s sporting success, and the growth of the bond between the college and Hubei University in China.

Mr Kelly said, “St Kevin’s College is going from strength to strength and that is down to the hard work of our teachers, support staff, pupils and governors.”

He outlined how St Kevin’s had a “fantastic hard working, dedicated and caring staff,” “truly amazing pupils,” and “a brilliant set of parents who work extremely hard.”

Mr Kelly went on to encourage students to use their talents to help the Fermanagh thrive.

“You are the future doctors, nurses, lawyers teachers engineers, politicians and skilled professionals that are going to make Fermanagh a vibrant place to live and work,” he said.

“Some people will say that the rural areas are not as good as large urban towns. That is absolute rubbish. I have lived in both and I can tell you the values your parents and teachers have given you make SE Fermanagh one of the best places in the world.

“I urge you to work hard and bring your talents to bring more investment and money into the county.

“Yes the urban areas get more government money. but don’t accept this do all you can to generate jobs in the county like many well known businesses men and women have done in the past.

“Because Fermanagh people are known to be hard working, friendly able to generate jobs and money. Follow in these footsteps.”

