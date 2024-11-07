Fermanagh men in court for assaulting Donegal gardai

The five Fermanagh men who have appeared in court in Donegal. Photo: North West Newspix

FIVE Fermanagh men have appeared in court in Donegal charged in relation to an incident in the town last month where Garda Siochana officers were injured.

The men, who are all aged between 18-23, were charged in relation to an incident in Donegal Town on October 6.

Darragh Flanagan (18) of Ervey Road, Eshnakerins, Roslea is charged with assaulting a serving Garda officer causing harm and assaulting a trainee Garda. He is also charged with being intoxicated in a public place and breach of the peace.

His brother Michael Flanagan (21) of Bruscanagh Road, Roslea, faces the same charges.

Darragh Clerkin (23) of Deerpark, Derryheanlish, Roslea and Mark Hughes (20) of Dressoge Road, Maguiresbridge are both charged with obstructing a Garda officer, being intoxicated in a public place and breach of the peace.

Sean Lynam (23) of Bunnisnaggaple Road is charged with being intoxicated in a public place and breach of the peace.

The case was adjourned to March 5, with a Garda inspector telling the court the investigation was still at an early stage.

Lynam’s solicitor requested the court dealt with his client’s case separately from the other four so it could be heard sooner. He said Lynam was due to emigrate to Australia in January.

The Garda inspector said there may be further charges brought, and that the Director of Public Prosecutions would not have directions for the case by January.

The judge told the solicitor, “I think he will have to postpone his travel arrangements.”

All five men were remanded on bail.