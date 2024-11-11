Fermanagh ‘forgotten about when it comes to transport’

THE OLDER people of Fermanagh feel their voices are being forgotten and their concerns are being overlooked.

Last week the ‘Herald brought you part one of our coverage from the recent Enniskillen Townhall meeting, organised by the local Council and the South West Age Partnership (SWAP) as part of Positive Ageing Month.

The event gave local older people an opportunity for senior residents to express their opinions on a range of local issues which affect them, such as cuts to the local health service and the SWAH, as discussed in part one of our coverage last week.

Transport was another major concern raised at the event.

One resident lamented, “Fermanagh has been forgotten about when it comes to transport.”

“Over 60 years ago, Enniskillen could have had an M1 to Belfast, but it was built as far as Dungannon and wasn’t brought any further,” they added.

“We have been ignored about the railway too, the only county in Ireland without a railway system,” interjected another man.

“It was taken away in the late 1950s and we want it back.”

As the momentum of the conversation built, another attendee stated, “Transport around Enniskillen is slack as well, there are only four buses running in my area per day.”

Expressing his ‘extreme disappointment’ at how the strategic rail review excluded the Fermanagh area, council chair John McClaughry said, “It seemed quite unbelievable that we were excluded from the strategic rail review.

“Our infrastructure in Fermanagh is extremely poor, our transport authority is sub-contracted out through Translink and they have to try break even and empty buses driving around aren’t going to do that when they can fill them in Belfast.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

