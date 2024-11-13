+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCall for action after child hit by car in Fermanagh
Dernawilt Road junction, where schoolchildren are dropped off at the side of a busy 60mph road.

Call for action after child hit by car in Fermanagh

Posted: 9:07 am November 13, 2024

THERE have been calls for urgent action to prevent a fatal tragedy after a child was struck by a car outside his school on a busy Fermanagh road.

The schoolboy, who was taken to hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, was hit by the vehicle on the Dernawilt Road outside Roslea last week, at a bus stop where school children in the area are dropped off.

Police said the boy suffered a minor injury in the collision, which happened at around 6pm last Tuesday evening (November 5). The NI Ambulance Service said it had been called out to the incident and took one patient to the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

Advertisement

A local shop owner has since called on something to be done before a child loses their life, explaining that the pupils have to cross the busy 60mph road from the bus stop to the shop on the other side so they can be collected by their parents.

Speaking to the Irish News, Jim O’Neill said it was “only a matter of time” before a tragedy unless safety measures are put in place.

“So many children from schools right across the area get dropped off at that bus stop, and they have to make a run for it across the road,” said Mr O’Neill, who owns the Costcutters on the Dernawilt Road.

Mr O’Neill said he has been raising this concern for a long time now, and hopes a planned new park-and-ride facility for the area could help improve the situation.

“We have been warning for years that unless this is sorted, a child will be killed here,” he said.

“At the very least, without a crossing there, we need lighting and a 50mph limit until the park and ride is built, so the kids can get dropped off there rather than at the side of a busy main road.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh road crash victim named locally UPDATE: Man dies following Fermanagh road collision Enniskillen centre reopens after suspected gas leak

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:07 am November 13, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA