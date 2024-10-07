Nurses consider emigrating due to recruitment freeze

DESPITE the ongoing staffing crisis in our hospitals, newly qualified nurses from the local area are being forced to emigrate or take non-medical jobs as a result of an apparent recruitment freeze in the health service.

A Fermanagh mother has spoken to the ‘Herald about the worry and stress her daughter and friends are facing due to the fact no jobs are currently available in the North for newly qualified nurses, with many delaying getting their official PIN registration as a result.

The issue was first raised locally by Cllr Stephen McCann at the August meeting of the Council’s health sub-committee, which is also attended by management from the Western Trust. He said third-year student nurses were being informed during interviews that job availability may be limited upon graduation.

In response, director Geraldine McKay stated the Trust was facing a high volume of graduating nurses this year, and they had to balance this with the number of available vacancies.

Ms McKay assured the committee she would provide further information on the situation at the next meeting, which had been due to take place on September 11. However, this meeting was postponed as not enough Trust directors were available to attend.

Speaking to the ‘Herald this week, the Fermanagh mother said the current situation was “extremely demoralising and very worrying” for her daughter and her fellow students.

Pointing to the fact students in the North were funded for their studies at a cost to the tax payer, unlike other areas such as England, the woman said while there were a small number of Band 5 nursing jobs currently advertised, even these required at least six months experience.

“It’s just so worrying for all of the third year students or those who have qualified over the last few months,” she said.

“It’s scandalous. People aren’t really aware of it.

“All you’re hearing in the media is that there is a huge shortage of nursing staff in the NHS, but people aren’t actually aware that there does seem to be a recruitment freeze.”

