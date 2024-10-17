Donnelly announces Ulster squad for Interpros Series

ULSTER manager Kieran Donnelly has confirmed his squad for this weekend’s Interprovincial Series in Croke Park.
Two Fermanagh players, Ronan McCaffrey and Seán McNally from Teemore, have been included in Donnelly’s 30-man squad while Devenish’s Fionan O’Brien has been named among the standby players.
Armagh’s All-Ireland winners have nine representatives on the squad, including Paddy Burns, Oisín Conaty, Aidan Forker and brothers Rían and Oisín O’Neill.
The games are being used as a trial of the seven proposed enhancements put forward by the Football Review Committee.
Ulster’s first game is against Munster at 8pm on Friday night (Live on TG4) and on Saturday, the two winners will face each other at 7.30pm with the defeated teams playing at the earlier time of 5.30pm and both games will be shown live on RTÉ Two.
Full Ulster Squad
1 Niall Morgan, Tyrone
2 Diarmuid Baker, Derry
3 Mark Bradley, Tyrone
4 Paddy Burns, Armagh
5 Aidan Clarke, Tyrone
6 Oisin Conaty, Armagh
7 Padraig Faulkner, Cavan
8 Aidan Forker, Armagh
9 Niall Grimley, Armagh
10 Daniel Guiness, Down
11 Pat Havern, Down
12 Marc Jordan, Antrim
13 Conn Kilpatrick, Tyrone
14 Barry McBennett, Monaghan
15 Ronan McCaffrey, Fermanagh
16 Sean McNally, Fermanagh
17 Darren McCurry, Tyrone
18 Eoin McElholm, Tyrone
19 Joe McElroy, Armagh
20 Eoin McEvoy, Derry
21 Kieran McGeary, Tyrone
22 Peter McGrane, Armagh
23 Ross McQuillan, Armagh
24 Odhran Murdock, Down
25 Daire O Baoill, Donegal
26 Rian O Neill, Armagh
27 Oisin O Neill, Armagh
28 Gerry Smith, Cavan
29 Ciaran Thompson, Donegal
30 Niall Toner, Derry
Standby Players
31 Frank Burns, Tyrone
32 Mick Byrne, Antrim
33 Joe Finnegan, Antrim
34 Jason Irwin, Monaghan
35 Jason McLoughlin, Cavan
36 Fionan O’Brien, Fermanagh
