Donnelly announces Ulster squad for Interpros Series

ULSTER manager Kieran Donnelly has confirmed his squad for this weekend’s Interprovincial Series in Croke Park.

Two Fermanagh players, Ronan McCaffrey and Seán McNally from Teemore, have been included in Donnelly’s 30-man squad while Devenish’s Fionan O’Brien has been named among the standby players.

Armagh’s All-Ireland winners have nine representatives on the squad, including Paddy Burns, Oisín Conaty, Aidan Forker and brothers Rían and Oisín O’Neill.

The games are being used as a trial of the seven proposed enhancements put forward by the Football Review Committee.

Ulster’s first game is against Munster at 8pm on Friday night (Live on TG4) and on Saturday, the two winners will face each other at 7.30pm with the defeated teams playing at the earlier time of 5.30pm and both games will be shown live on RTÉ Two.

Full Ulster Squad

1 Niall Morgan, Tyrone

2 Diarmuid Baker, Derry

3 Mark Bradley, Tyrone

4 Paddy Burns, Armagh

5 Aidan Clarke, Tyrone

6 Oisin Conaty, Armagh

7 Padraig Faulkner, Cavan

8 Aidan Forker, Armagh

9 Niall Grimley, Armagh

10 Daniel Guiness, Down

11 Pat Havern, Down

12 Marc Jordan, Antrim

13 Conn Kilpatrick, Tyrone

14 Barry McBennett, Monaghan

15 Ronan McCaffrey, Fermanagh

16 Sean McNally, Fermanagh

17 Darren McCurry, Tyrone

18 Eoin McElholm, Tyrone

19 Joe McElroy, Armagh

20 Eoin McEvoy, Derry

21 Kieran McGeary, Tyrone

22 Peter McGrane, Armagh

23 Ross McQuillan, Armagh

24 Odhran Murdock, Down

25 Daire O Baoill, Donegal

26 Rian O Neill, Armagh

27 Oisin O Neill, Armagh

28 Gerry Smith, Cavan

29 Ciaran Thompson, Donegal

30 Niall Toner, Derry

Standby Players

31 Frank Burns, Tyrone

32 Mick Byrne, Antrim

33 Joe Finnegan, Antrim

34 Jason Irwin, Monaghan

35 Jason McLoughlin, Cavan

36 Fionan O’Brien, Fermanagh