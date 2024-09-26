+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh saddened at death of much-loved John Quinn

Fermanagh saddened at death of much-loved John Quinn

Posted: 11:42 am September 26, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

TRIBUTES have poured in from across Fermanagh following the death of well-known and hugely respected solicitor John Quinn.

Mr Quinn, who ran his own law firm in Belmore Street in Enniskillen, passed away following a battle with illness.

A passionate GAA man, Mr Quinn was deep rooted in the Enniskillen Gaels GAA club. He took on a number of roles within the club, recently serving as chairman.

Advertisement

“It is with much sadness and regret that we announce the passing of our friend and former chairman, John Quinn,” said a Facebook tribute from Enniskillen Gaels.

“We offer sincere condolences to John’s wife Dolores, his sons Fergal and Ronan and to his extended family.”

The Enniskillen Gaels GAA club also confirmed that ‘all club activity will be put on hold until after John’s funeral’.

Mr Quinn, a father of two, was a popular and much respected member around the town. Many tributes have been paid on social media, describing him as ‘one of life’s true gentlemen’.

“So sad to see this news. Always loved a chat with John. A good man, full of integrity with a quick wit. We will miss him,” read a social media tribute.

Another said: “So sorry to hear this sad news. John was one of life’s true gentlemen.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.

Related posts:

Prominent GAA member Gerry Gallagher passes away Fire Service stalwart dies after Fermanagh hit-and-run Lisnaskea man Vinny gone but not forgotten

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:42 am September 26, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA