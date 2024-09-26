Fermanagh saddened at death of much-loved John Quinn

TRIBUTES have poured in from across Fermanagh following the death of well-known and hugely respected solicitor John Quinn.

Mr Quinn, who ran his own law firm in Belmore Street in Enniskillen, passed away following a battle with illness.

A passionate GAA man, Mr Quinn was deep rooted in the Enniskillen Gaels GAA club. He took on a number of roles within the club, recently serving as chairman.

“It is with much sadness and regret that we announce the passing of our friend and former chairman, John Quinn,” said a Facebook tribute from Enniskillen Gaels.

“We offer sincere condolences to John’s wife Dolores, his sons Fergal and Ronan and to his extended family.”

The Enniskillen Gaels GAA club also confirmed that ‘all club activity will be put on hold until after John’s funeral’.

Mr Quinn, a father of two, was a popular and much respected member around the town. Many tributes have been paid on social media, describing him as ‘one of life’s true gentlemen’.

“So sad to see this news. Always loved a chat with John. A good man, full of integrity with a quick wit. We will miss him,” read a social media tribute.

Another said: “So sorry to hear this sad news. John was one of life’s true gentlemen.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.