Returned for trial on rape and strangulation charges

A CASE in which it is alleged a woman was raped twice on the course of a serious attack has been returned for trial.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Jordan McGovern (24) from Relagh Road, Trillick who is also accused of assaulting the complainant and intentionally applied pressure to throat affecting her ability to breathe or the flow of blood to her brain.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on July 17 2023. A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley. McGovern spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him.

He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings.

Judge McSorley remanded him on continuing bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on September 10.

