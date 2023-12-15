+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineDr Treacy features in new book
STARRING ROLE… Dr Patrick Treacy was recently featured in a new book.

Dr Treacy features in new book

Posted: 12:57 pm December 15, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
Dr Patrick Treacy from Garrison was recently featured in a book written and published by an American author.

Joanne Petrie – an award winning writer from California – has launched her new book ‘11 Entrepreneurs Rewriting the Rules of Success’ which charts the story and journey of some leading business people.

The award-winning Dr Treacy, who rose to prominence following his personal relationship and friendship with pop icon Michael Jackson, is one of the 11 entrepreneurs featured in the book.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Posted: 12:57 pm December 15, 2023
Top
