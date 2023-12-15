Dr Treacy features in new book

Dr Patrick Treacy from Garrison was recently featured in a book written and published by an American author.

Joanne Petrie – an award winning writer from California – has launched her new book ‘11 Entrepreneurs Rewriting the Rules of Success’ which charts the story and journey of some leading business people.

The award-winning Dr Treacy, who rose to prominence following his personal relationship and friendship with pop icon Michael Jackson, is one of the 11 entrepreneurs featured in the book.

