HomeHeadlineRyan releases popular new single
Derek Ryan

Ryan releases popular new single

Posted: 9:50 am September 14, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH Country music star Derek Ryan has released a new single, much to the delight of his large and ever-growing fan base.

On Wednesday, the Carlow singer who lives in Enniskillen release his self-penned song, ‘The Kickhan Inn’.

The lyrics of the song recalled the tales of when Ryan’s father, Pat, used to perform in a once renowned pub in Carrick-on-Suir in Tipperary.

“It’s not called that (The Kickham Inn) anymore, so the song is about this fictitious imaginary pub which is wild and has that kick you in and kick you out thing going out,” the Fermanagh singer told the Irish News.

“It’s one of those songs you get a good feeling about that is going to do well.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

