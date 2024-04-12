Dunbar teases new ‘Line of Duty’ series

NEW SHOW… Adrian Dunbar, who’s set to star in an upcoming musical in the West End in London, has teased fans that a seventh ‘Line of Duty’ series could be on the cards.

ENNISKILLEN actor Adrian Dunbar has offered fans of BBC One thriller ‘Line of Duty’ a slight bit of hope that a new series could be on the way.

Since it first aired in 2012, the six-series TV programme was a massive hit with viewers across the county, with Dunbar rising to fame following his key involvement.

‘Line of Duty’ concluded in May 2021 and since then, fans of the BBC One thriller have been calling for a seventh series.

Enniskillen actor, Adrian Dunbar, has offered fans a glimmer of hope that a new seventh series of ‘Line of Duty’ could be on the way.

“Vicky [McClure] texted me yesterday saying, ‘I’m about to do loads of press for ‘Trigger Point’ but I know the only thing I’ll be asked is, are we about to do Line of Duty again?,” Dunbar told BBC Breakfast.

“And the answer to that is, ‘We don’t know’. We’d love to, because the last time we did it was in lockdown and so we couldn’t get out, we couldn’t have fun.”

Since the conclusion of ‘Line of Duty’ and following a short hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dunbar played a starring role in ITV thriller ‘Ridley’.

The Fermanagh actor feels that there’s a growing appetite from ‘Line of Duty’ fans for a new series.

“So, we were kind of robbed of the experience of working together again. So, we’d really like to do it again, but, you know, at the moment we don’t know,” said the 65-year-old actor.

Dunbar, who was recently appointed as the ambassador for Enniskillen Gaels GAA club, is preparing to return to the West End in London.

Written by husband and wife Samuel and Bella Specwack, ‘Kiss Me Kate’ is a music which follows the story of William Shakespeare’s classic ‘The Taming of the Shrew’.

Dunbar will be linking up with Tony Award-winning actress Stephanie J Block in the upcoming musical.

‘Kiss Me, Kate’ will be on show at The Barbican on Tuesday, June 4.