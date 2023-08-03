Motivational Geraldine receives nomination

NOMINATION... Geraldine McGrath has been nominated for an award.

A MOTIVATIONAL speaker from Belleek has received a nomination nod for an ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ at a prestigious award ceremony to honour life speakers later this year.

Geraldine McGrath, who has recently teamed up with renowned speaker Pat Slattery, has been nominated for the special achievement accolade at the ‘Make It Happen’ award ceremony.

“(It’s) An absolute privilege to be a finalist in the ‘Outstanding Achievement Awards’,” said the Belleek mother.

