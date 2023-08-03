+44 (0)28 6632 2066
NOMINATION... Geraldine McGrath has been nominated for an award.

Motivational Geraldine receives nomination

Posted: 4:00 pm August 3, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A MOTIVATIONAL speaker from Belleek has received a nomination nod for an ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ at a prestigious award ceremony to honour life speakers later this year.

Geraldine McGrath, who has recently teamed up with renowned speaker Pat Slattery, has been nominated for the special achievement accolade at the ‘Make It Happen’ award ceremony.

“(It’s) An absolute privilege to be a finalist in the ‘Outstanding Achievement Awards’,” said the Belleek mother.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

 

