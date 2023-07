Where you at the recent Hooley On The Pitch in Derrygonnelly? Check out our gallery below to see if you can spot yourself!

Mark and Lorraine McGoldrick. Fermanagh's most loyal supporter. Rhiannon O'Shea. Charleen Maguire and Fionnuala Hirst. Gavin McManus, Ryan Monaghan, Cathal Brough and Jim McGrath. Taylor Stewart and Greg Bradley. Joanne McKenna, Jackie Love and Leeanne McGovern. Jonny McGurn, Pauric McGurn, Peter and Katie Gallagher and Niall Jones. Oisin Quigley, Sarah Treacy, Geraldine Moane and James McCaughey. Katie Keown, Nessa Corrigan, Raoisle MacDonald and Aoibhin Colreavy. Kevin and Mary Dundas, Phoebe Popel, Ellen Dundas, Abbie Stronagh, Annabell Price, Alannah Corrigan with Shelia and Gerard Cassidy. Aisling Sinclair with Gavin and Breada Duffy. Jason Allison and Robbie Birney. Regina Rooney, Aidan Smyth, Hugh and Caresa Kelly, Rosemary Treacy. Lorraine McKeever, Aine Murphy, Katie McKenna, Conor Gallagher and Sinead McKenna. Louise Carney, Lisa Corrigan, Mark Colgan and Deirdre Dunne. Sean Corrigan, Oisin Cassidy and Joe Boyle. Shelly Carroll, Jacqui Magee, Darren Magee, Barry Murphy, Maria Murphy and Aidy Carroll. Fionnula Ferguson, Mairead Taylor, Leann Dolan and Rosie McGowan. Eamon and Deirdre Leonard.