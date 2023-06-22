+44 (0)28 6632 2066
ELLEN’S STYLE… Funky festival fits for Summer!

Posted: 3:25 pm June 22, 2023

THE sun is out. The summer is here. It’s time for festival season. Whether you are heading abroad for a party holiday, jumping on a bus to Dublin or simply going to a local gig, you’re going to want to style the perfect festival look!

Identify the festival theme

Festival season is a brilliant opportunity to show off your style. Whether you are going all out with colour, sequins, boho or edgy vibes, anything goes at a festival!

However, if you really want to fit the vibe of a particular festival, you can get a fair idea of the theme that people will be going for.

For example; if you are heading to a Harry Styles concert, you can almost guarantee sequins, colours, cowboy boots / hats and a LOT of feathers. On the other hand, a festival with The 1975 headlining, you might steer in the direction of darker tones, band tees, Dr. Marten boots and leather looks.

Now, just because a particular festival has a general dress-code, does not mean you have to rigidly stick to this! Do your own thing and wear what is good for you. The last thing you want is a long day of discomfort!

Cool or comfort? You decide.

When attending a festival, the pressure is on to look your very best. Yet, sometimes you have to make some very difficult decisions.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

