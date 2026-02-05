Derek Ryan to the ‘four’ at Country awards

ENNISKILLEN singer-songwriter Derek Ryan reinforced his reputation as one of Ireland’s top stars after he picked up four accolades at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards.

The Carlow man, who has set up home in the town, was the big winner at the recent awards night, where he claimed the ‘Best Male Artist’ in another major success for his career.

Derek’s recent release ‘Long Shot Love’ was named as ‘Best Album’, while the Fermanagh talent was also named as ‘Best Songwriter’ and ‘New King of Country’.

The 42-year-old was one of the main Fermanagh winners on the night, with local couple Thomas Maguire and Fhiona Ennis also named as ‘Favourite Duo’ at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards.

There were plenty of other local winners at the Country music event, which was organised and hosted by Fermanagh man Malcolm McDowell.

Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen was named as the ‘Best Live Music Bar’, while Arney singer Conor Owens was the recipient of ‘The Brian Coll Male Newcomer Award’.

Liverpudlian Nathan Carter, who has set up home in the county, was also one of the winners at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards, picking up the ‘Sexiest Male Artist’ gong.

Speaking ahead of the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards, Brookeborough man Malcolm feels it’s important to recognise Ireland’s Country talents.

“The illustrious night which sees music lover’s travel from all parts of Ireland and throughout the UK, to celebrate, meet and pay tribute to the finest musicians from across the province,” Malcolm said.

“The only annual country music event of it’s kind, the NICMA’S brings together more than 40 performers to the same stage for one very special night.

“There’s always a large attendance of other stars, promoters and industry professionals, all there to show their support, network and hoping they will go home with an award.”