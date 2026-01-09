Rotary Club welcomes 2026 with New Year gathering

THE Rotary Club of Enniskillen held its New Year Lunch at the Killyhevlin Hotel on Monday this week.

Despite the snow and ice, a large crowd turned out to hear Rev Lorraine Capper deliver the first address of 2026.

The Club meets for lunch every Monday, where they hear from distinguished speakers, discuss their charity plans, and socialise.

The invited guests at the special New Year Lunch were given an insight to life as a Rotary member, including the camaraderie and community spirit it’s famous for.

Examples included the Club’s ‘Positive Pounds’ initiative, where members share good news stories they have heard and donate £1 to charity upon telling it.

In her lively and engaging address Rev Capper, who is rector of Magheracross Parish Church, also lauded the power of positivity.

Speaking of the importance of being grateful for the gifts we have been given, and of being kind and generous, she also managed to throw in some well-received jokes and even got the crowd singing.

The lunch, which was led by current president John Trimble, came after yet another busy festive season for the Rotarians, who returned to the streets of Enniskillen and Irvinestown with their Santa Mobile before Christmas.

The annual event, now a staple of the local season, raised over £6,800 for St Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army and five food banks.

Over the past 25 years, the Rotary Club of Enniskillen have raised over £120,000 from their Santa Mobile campaign, with the money making a huge difference to many in Fermanagh.

Founded in 1955 by local baker Cecil Whaley, the Rotary Club of Enniskillen has stayed true to its mission to help people, near and far, over those years.

Having celebrated its 70 year anniversary in 2025, the Club is now one of the biggest in Ireland and is continuing to grow.

It is always open to new members. Anyone interested in joining can contact any local Rotarian to express their interest.