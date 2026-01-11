Nathan Carter signs major record deal

COUNTRY star Nathan Carter has said he’s ‘very excited’ after confirming he has agreed a major new record deal.

The Liverpudlian, who has set up home in Fermanagh, has been teasing that he’s working on new music, spending time collaborating with world-renowned producer, Guy Chambers.

Nathan has now confirmed that he’s going to be releasing new music in 2026, which will coincide with his debut performance at the Carnegie Hall in New York.

“I’m in the middle of getting a new record deal with a major label, which I’m very excited about,” Nathan told ‘RSVP Country’.

“I was signed with Decca Records for a few years about 10 years back and then I went independent. The help of a big label will help me get my new music out there easier.”

The Liverpool signer enjoyed a 2025 to remember, which saw him perform and headline at some of the biggest venues in Ireland and across the UK.

Nathan now has ambitious plans for the year ahead, as he aims to build on his popularity.

“I’m looking at signing with some new promoters in Europe and my aim is to tour the festival circuit,” explained Nathan.

“I’ve just secured a gig in Carnegie Hall in New York. That’s the only venue I haven’t played where I wanted to say ‘I’ve done it’.

“I’ve done the London Palladium 12 times now and I’ve played in every Irish venue under the sun from the 3Arena to Croke Park when I performed for the Pope.

“My grandad has spoken about Carnegie Hall since I was a child, saying if you get there you know you’re doing something right. This is one venue I’ve always wanted to play.”

Nathan, 35, still has the passion for entertaining and he’s committed to ensuring that his fans enjoy their night at his shows and concerts.

“I’ve new music coming next year so there will be a lot of new music in my set and I will change things up,” added Nathan.

“The crowd makes the show, you could do the same show in different places back to back and the atmosphere could be completely different.”