Lakeland Players celebrate 40 years of panto magic

Final rehearsals are in full swing as the Lakeland Players prepare to celebrate 40 years of pantomime magic.

Their anniversary production promises all the familiar panto fun, with songs, jokes and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

“These last days of rehearsals have been spent in a whirl of singing, dancing, and finding where you should or shouldn’t be and inevitably saying the right words, not necessarily in the right order,” the shows director Stephen Kettyles told the ‘Herald.

This year’s production is particularly special as it marks the Lakeland Players’ 40th anniversary, celebrating four decades of laughter, community spirit and countless unforgettable performances.

Over the years, generations of local families have been involved both on and off the stage, helping to shape the group into a much-loved part of the community.

This anniversary show stands as a fitting tribute to that shared history, capturing the heart, dedication and sense of fun that the Lakeland Players have been known for throughout their four decades.

“Weather conditions have played their last minute changes to rehearsals and delivery of props and costumes but we are hoping that the fairy godmother will sprinkle some glitter on the post office for us,” Stephen added.

Cinderella is in the Ardhowen Theatre from Janurary 8 to 17 with few tickets remaining and demand increasing.

“We look forward to welcoming our audiences to help us celebrate 40 years of memories and friendships,” he said

“Our opening night and the matinee shows are already sold out, and we only have limited availability for three shows.”