Fermanagh band braced for busy year

FERMANAGH band ‘Tully’ said that their build-up to Christmas was “pretty amazing” as they concluded 2025 in style with a number of sold-out local performances.

The group from the Knocks have enjoyed a fairytale year, rising to prominence to become one of the most popular bands and music groups on the local music scene.

‘Tully’ concluded their year in some style, performing a wide range of Christmas carols and festive tunes during a sold-out appearance at Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea.

They also entertained members of the Oak Healthy Living Centre in Lisnaskea, as well as headlining gigs at Threemilehouse and Killeevan.

“The past four weeks has been pretty amazing. We wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of the people who made it possible, those who worked hard out front and behind the scenes,” explained the band.

“To all the communities who gathered and worked so hard on making the chapels safe, beautiful and full of joy and happiness at a time that’s not always easy for everyone.

“To Gary for his fantastic staging and sound, thank you. To all those who joined us on stage, it was our pleasure to share it with you. To our families, without your support and patience we couldn’t do what we do.

“Finally, thank you to each and every one of you that bought a ticket and came out to see us over the past four weeks we are forever grateful. We had the best time.”

Bursting to prominence following their collaboration with Country star Nathan Carter, ‘Tully’ released a number of songs and singles, which were well received by their large fan base.

During the festive period, the Fermanagh band dropped their own version of ‘Christmas 1915’, which was written by the late Cormac McConnell from Arney.

As well as ‘Dying Day’, ‘Auld Lang Syne’ and ‘The King’s Shilling’, the Knocks group launched their latest single ‘Years’, a song which was previously recorded by American Country singer John Anderson.

It’s expected that ‘Tully’ will be releasing more new music over the next few weeks.

“We are currently back in the studio recording our debut album and creating some exciting music on the folk roots scene,” added the Fermanagh band.