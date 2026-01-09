Enniskillen Filmmaker releases film on YouTube

A short film produced by Enniskillen filmmaker David McCann is set to reach a wider audience this weekend with its release on YouTube.

The Green Fella, McCann’s second short film, will be uploaded to the video-sharing platform on Sunday night, January 11, at 9pm. The film was originally made in 2020 and marks another step in the local filmmaker’s creative work.

The Green Fella follows the story of the Royal Irish Constabulary during the Irish War of Independence. As the Irish War of Independence intensifies, Sergeant Collins’ once quiet south-Ulster district cannot help but be drawn into the conflict.