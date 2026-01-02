Dr Treacy to reveal ‘true purpose of medicine’ in book

FERMANAGH clinician Dr Patrick Treacy said that his new book will shine a light on how various places around the world have showcased the “resilience and the strength of community”.

The Garrison man, who is established as one of the world’s top aesthetics clinician, is preparing to release his new book ‘Destinations’.

Published by Olympia Publishers, Dr Treacy will share his stories from his extensive global travels and how he has developed his knowledge of aesthetics and medicine in every place he has visited.

“Travel has always shaped my understanding of people, purpose and medicine,” Dr Treacy told the ‘Herald.

“Over the years I realised the most defining moments of my life didn’t happen in clinics, they happened in deserts, cities, conflict zones, and unexpected corners of the world.

“’Destinations’ is the story of how those places formed the person behind the profession.”

The former St Michael’s College student founded the world-renowned Ailesbury Clinic which has led the way in aesthetics.

Dr Treacy formed a close friendship with pop music icon Michael Jackson, as well as exploring many different aesthetic and medical practices across the world during his decorated career.

“Travel teaches empathy. It shows you that beauty, identity, and resilience mean different things in different cultures,” explained Dr Treacy.

“Those experiences guided my belief that aesthetic medicine must respect the individual rather than impose a standard. It also influenced many of the regenerative techniques I developed later in my career.”

Dr Treacy spent time in many underprivileged areas and he said those experiences have helped shape his life and career, on a professional and personal level.

“Humanitarian work strips medicine back to its essence. There’s no glamour, no commercial pressures, just people in need,” added Dr Treacy.

“Those experiences reminded me of the true purpose of medicine, and they form some of the most meaningful chapters in the book.

“Certain places in Africa and the Middle East taught me humility. Others reminded me of resilience and the strength of community. Every location offered a lesson, but some reshaped my view of life entirely.”