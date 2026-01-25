Donegal singer Sinead to lead Fermanagh gig

EXCITEMENT is building in Belleek and the surrounding areas after Donegal star Sinead Black confirmed she’s set for what’s expected to be a sold-out concert.

A large crowd is set to turn out to Belleek Parish Church on Friday, February 13, for a performance of Sinead Black, who is set to perform at the Fermanagh show along with her father, Alex.

The Letterkenny talent is recognised as one of the rising stars on the Irish Country music scene, with her appearance on TG4 show ‘Glór Tíre’ in 2020 earning her a strong fan base.

Sinead has since built on her newfound fame, with Donegal singer Bridie Gallagher, who was a well-known figure in Fermanagh, one of her earliest inspirations.

“She sold out Carnegie Hall more than the Beatles because she gathered the Irish to sing songs of home – exactly what I was doing during the pandemic,” Sinead told the ‘Donegal News’.

“When Irish people couldn’t get home, we brought home to them. Bridie Gallagher was courageous and bold – and a huge inspiration for me.”

The Donegal singer said she’s ‘delighted’ to be returning to the county, when she takes centre stage at Belleek Parish Church next month.

“I’m delighted to be returning to Fermanagh for our annual Concert. This sold out last year and I’m sure we are in for another wonderful audience,” posted Sinead.