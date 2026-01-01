Contemporary Irish artists feature in Fermanagh works

LOUGH Erne Resort recently hosted an exclusive event unveiling a contemporary art collection, with collectors and guests celebrating the best of contemporary Irish creativity.#

The private exhibition offered an early opportunity to view and acquire works from the 65-piece collection, displayed throughout the Resort’s public and private spaces to allow guests to experience the artworks in situ.

Curated by Enniskillen-based gallery and art consultancy Hambly & Hambly, the collection features works by Eamon Coleman, Brian Byrne, Billy Moore, Maria Noonan McDermott, Colman-Mazur and Neil Grieig, alongside other contemporary Irish artists.

Several of the artists attended the event, giving guests insight into their work and creative process.

The evening included traditional Irish music, with a drinks reception and canapés, and guests received a specially commissioned Lough Erne Art Collection booklet.

Gareth Byrne, General Manager at Lough Erne Resort, said, “It was a pleasure to host so many visitors at the Resort for an evening celebrating the best of Irish art.

“The evening was the perfect opportunity for people to relax and become inspired, meeting the artists and experiencing how the Hambly & Hambly collection enhances the Resort’s spaces.

“The exceptional quality and diversity of artwork from across Ireland were met with clear appreciation, resulting in a truly memorable celebration of the collection and a very special moment for Lough Erne Resort.”

Ciara Hambly, Curator at Hambly & Hambly, added: “The response to the Lough Erne Art Collection has been incredibly positive. It was wonderful to see guests engaging so thoughtfully with the works and connecting directly with the artists.

“The collection showcases the depth of talent among contemporary Irish artists, and seeing the pieces spark conversation throughout the evening reinforced our passion for making art accessible and meaningful.”

The Lough Erne Art Collection remains on display throughout the Resort.

Hambly & Hambly is a visual-art gallery based in the 18th-century Dunbar House in Enniskillen, supporting Irish artists through exhibitions and learning programmes.