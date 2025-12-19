‘Tully’ records festive single

FERMANAGH band ‘Tully’ said it’s “only fitting” that they recorded their Christmas single which was written by a local man.

The Knocks group have taken another major step in their career by releasing ‘Christmas 1915’, which was written by the much-respected Cormac McConnell from Arney.

‘Christmas 1915’ is about the unofficial Christmas truce between British and German soldiers along the Western Front during World War 1 and it has been recorded by many successful artists.

The band said they were pleased to be able to put their own unique twist on the festive cracker.

“’Christmas 1915’ is a song we loved from the first time we heard it,” a spokesperson for ‘Tully’ said.

“It’s only fitting that we cover the great Fermanagh legend Cormac McConnell’s beautifully written song. Wishing you all a peaceful and happy Christmas.”

‘Tully’ recently showcased their standout vocal talents when they took centre stage at Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea for a special carol service.

The Fermanagh band has enjoyed another impressive year, releasing a number of new songs and material, which has gone down a treat with their growing fan base.

As well as ‘Dying Day’, ‘Auld Lang Syne’ and ‘The King’s Shilling’, the Knocks group launched their latest single ‘Years’, a song which was previously recorded by American Country singer John Anderson.

‘Tully’ recently confirmed they’re going to be releasing some more new music in 2026.

“[’Years’] It was a song that we fell in love with from the moment we heard it. It contemplates life, love and resilience something we could be doing with, with the current state of the world,” the band said.

“We are currently back in the studio recording our debut album and creating some exciting music on the folk roots scene.”