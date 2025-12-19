Scottish music star ready for Enniskillen show

THE Ardhowen Theatre is expecting be a sell-out next year when Scottish music star Calum MacPhail returns with a brand new range of music and songs.

The Enniskillen venue has confirmed that the talented musician will headline a show on Saturday, October 10, with a large crowd expected to attend.

“Scottish singer, songwriter, and accordionist Calum MacPhail is making waves with his vibrant fusion of traditional Scottish folk and Irish music,” explained a spokesperson for the Ardhowen Theatre.

“An exciting presence on the Celtic music scene, Calum made his mark at 16 when he founded the award-winning band Hò-rò, touring internationally and captivating audiences with his high-energy performances.

“Now, he brings his latest show to the stage alongside his talented band, fresh from the release of his acclaimed album ‘Highlands to Heartlands’, featuring the fan-favourite single ‘Bonnie Wee Jeannie’.”

The Scottish talent is no stranger to Fermanagh, having struck up a strong relationship with a number of local artists, including Enniskillen’s Sean Magee.

During a visit to the town, Calum recorded a version of ‘The Leaving of Liverpool’ at ‘Charlie’s Bar’, with Sean accompanying him as a vocalist and instrumentalist.

Earlier this year, the Scottish man released his second album ‘Highlands to Heartlands’ which includes ‘Zombie’ and his big hit ‘Clash of the Ash’.

The Enniskillen venue is excited for his much-anticipated return to Fermanagh.

“In the past two years, Calum has built a loyal fanbase through sold-out performances, including shows at the Eden Court Theatre in Inverness and appearances at the prestigious Royal Highland Show,” they said.

His growing reputation has also led to support slots for some of Ireland’s biggest stars, including The Tumbling Paddies, Nathan Carter, and Derek Ryan.

“His success has extended across the Irish Sea, with numerous highly successful media and promotional tours of Ireland.