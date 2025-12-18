Fermanagh Country music fans ready for festive hooley

COUNTRY music fans are set to end the year in style, with a gala concert spanning generations.

Excitement is building with the much-loved Mick Flavin is set to collaborate with rising local star Conor Owens at the Kinawley Community Centre on Tuesday, December 30.

The 76-year-old country star from Longford has been entertaining fans since the early 1980s, releasing a number of hits songs and albums, which has gone down a treat with his many fans.

Mick is no stranger to performing in Fermanagh, having recently sold out the Kinawley Community Centre, as well as impressing at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen.

He will be joined by Arney singer Conor, who has become a regular performer on the local Country scene, after rising to prominence after he reached the final of the TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’.

Conor impressed on the TG4 show, showing his wide repertoire of music through his impressive performance of the Gene Watson classic ‘Fourteen Carat Mind’.

He also dropped his debut single, ‘Should’ve Asked Her Father’, a song which was originally recorded by American singer Ty England back in 1999, which earned him wide local recognition.

The Owens family is synonymous on the local music scene, with Conor’s father, Tommy, entertaining his fan base for many years.

He’s recently taken another major step in his music career by releasing ‘Nowhere Now’, a single which was recorded in 2000 by American singer, Andrew Gold.

The Kinawley Community Centre has became a real hub for live Country music, with local star Patrick Treacy headlining a hugely popular show, alongside Tyrone singer Lauren McCrory.