Fermanagh choir set to work its magic this Christmas

‘TIS the season for charity and giving, and once again this year Fermanagh’s very own Caritas choir is leading the way with its seasonal spirit.

The fundraising choir is not only set to bring festive cheer to the community this December with two special Christmas concerts, it will once again be supporting worthy causes while doing so.

Their first event, A Christmas Celebration at the Graan, will take place on Friday, December 12 at 8pm in the Graan Monastery.

The evening is free to attend, with donations warmly welcomed in aid of Fermanagh Women’s Aid, a charity supporting women and children affected by domestic abuse.

Caritas has expressed how important this event is, hoping for strong community support and attendance.

Just days later, on Thursday, December 18 at 7pm, the choir will host Christmas by Candlelight at the Manor House Country Hotel.

This ticketed performance will raise funds for Catherine’s Journey and the Enniskillen Food Bank, helping families in need during the Christmas season. Tickets are available via the Caritas Facebook page.

Caritas, a contemporary classical mixed-voice choir directed by Helen Hamill, is made up of dedicated singers from across Fermanagh.

More than a musical group, the choir has spent over a decade fundraising for community causes, celebrating its tenth anniversary last year.

Their impact is well-established: Caritas has raised £20,400 through Christmas carol services alone over the past ten years, with over £25,000 raised in total for local charities.

“Christmas is a time for music, community, and compassion,” said Ms Hamill.

“Through our Carol Concert events we have already raised over £25,000. We hope to continue through our harmonies supporting local charities – to help those who need it most.”

Both concerts promise uplifting music, festive warmth, and an opportunity for the public to make a meaningful difference to those who need support this Christmas.

Caritas has also reached out in the hope that media coverage – including photography at the Graan concert – will help shine a light on the causes they support, especially the vital work of Women’s Aid.