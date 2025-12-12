David James comes to the Ardhowen Theatre

RISING counrty star David James is set to bring his first ever seated concert to the Ardowen Theatre early next year.

James, who launched his new band just eleven months ago, has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting new names on the Irish country scene.

Over the past year he has appeared at festivals and shows across Ireland, steadily building a loyal following.

The Donegal singer will take to the Ardowen stage on Friday, January 30, joined by a trio of special guests – country legend Hugo Duncan, rising star Grainne Gavin and popular entertainer Triona Allen.

Organisers say the concert promises a lively night of music and entertainment and would make an ideal Christmas gift for any country music fan.

Tickets, priced at £27.50, are now on sale from the Ardowen Theatre website at www.ardowen.com