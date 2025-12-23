Country music stars set to collab in Donegal

TWO of Fermanagh’s top Country music stars are set to collaborate at a much-anticipated show in Donegal early next year.

Nathan Carter confirmed he’s going to be performing at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny on February 12, where he’ll be joined by Glaswegian Lisa McHugh, who lives in Enniskillen.

It comes after Liverpudlian Nathan released details of his 2026 dates which will see him take centre stage at some of the biggest venues across the UK.

One of Nathan’s biggest gigs will take place at the iconic London Palladium on March 6, where he’ll perform a number of his hit songs and some of his new releases.

Last month, the Enniskillen resident launched his latest collection ‘Live from Garavogue’, which features some of his hit songs and tracks, recorded during his performance at the venue in Sligo.

He’s also been working alongside the world renowned music producer Guy Chambers.

“Guy’s co-written the album with me and he’s producing it so we’re hoping to get a single out this summer off that album and release the album towards the end of the year,” Nathan teased.

“It’s a full original album, all brand new music so that’s very exciting.

“My own stuff is important to me so looking forward to seeing what people think of it.

“I was a bit nervous at the start co-writing with someone who’s had so many big hits through the years but we get on really well and the album’s sounding great.”

In advance of the new album, Nathan has released his new singles, ‘Gypsy Queen’ and ‘Cannibals’, which have been well received by his large fan base.

Nathan has a busy end to the year planned, which includes what’s expected to be a sell-out show at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge in Kildare on Saturday, December 27.