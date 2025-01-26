Tributes to Enniskillen woman who has passed away in US

Tributes have been paid to an Enniskillen woman who has passed away in the US.

Mary Patricia (Pat) Valva, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 23, surrounded by her family in her home in Naples, Florida.

Pat was born to Owen and Mary McTeggart in Enniskillen, where she was raised alongside her four siblings.

At the age of 25, she made the bold decision to cross the Atlantic and begin a new life in the United States.

It was here that she met the love of her life, George Valva, and together they shared over 57 years of love, laughter, and unwavering devotion.

