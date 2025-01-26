+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesTributes to Enniskillen woman who has passed away in US
Pat Valva died on January 23.

Tributes to Enniskillen woman who has passed away in US

Posted: 10:21 am January 26, 2025

Tributes have been paid to an Enniskillen woman who has passed away in the US.

Mary Patricia (Pat) Valva, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 23, surrounded by her family in her home in Naples, Florida. 

Pat was born to Owen and Mary McTeggart in Enniskillen, where she was raised alongside her four siblings.

Advertisement

At the age of 25, she made the bold decision to cross the Atlantic and begin a new life in the United States.

It was here that she met the love of her life, George Valva, and together they shared over 57 years of love, laughter, and unwavering devotion. 

You can read more about Pat’s life and share any memories you have of her, on this page.

Related posts:

Police launch appeal after Enniskillen hit and run Fermanagh Stroke Support Group gifts £72,500 to charity Santa spreads festive cheer at SWAH’s Children’s Ward

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:21 am January 26, 2025
Top
Advertisement